Days after plea for tips, prosecutors charge two in 2008 KCK cold case homicide

Days after public officials asked for tips on the 11th anniversary of a cold case homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, prosecutors announced charges filed against two men.

Daniel Kidwell, 35, and Corey Mason, 29 are both charged in Wyandotte County District Court in the shooting and stabbing death of Jeff Rogers during a home invasion.

Kidwell is charged with second-degree murder and Mason is charged with first-degree felony murder in the slaying, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Rogers, 25, was found fatally shot and stabbed on April 9, 2008, in the 8400 block of Tauromee Avenue.

Rogers called 911 and said he had been shot and stabbed. Arriving officers found him suffering from several gunshot and knife wounds. He told police that four or five men had broken into his home and then beat, shot and stabbed him, police said at the time.

Rogers was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The case remained unsolved for nearly 11 years. Police arrested three men in connection with the killing several days after the Kansas City Crimestoppers hotline agency asked for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
