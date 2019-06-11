Man allegedly fired gun during Sublime with Rome concert in Bonner Springs

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A 23-year-old Lawrence man allegedly fired a gun into the air during an argument in the parking lot of Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs during a concert last week.

Drue Deshon Lewis made his first appearance in Wyandotte County District Court Tuesday on the felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, according to court documents.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight Friday during the Sublime with Rome concert at the amphitheater, which was formerly known as Sandstone Amphitheater and then the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, according to a press release from the Bonner Springs Police Department.

Officers working the concert heard gunfire coming from the northeast parking lot of the concert venue. Officers swarmed the area and found a man standing around a group of concertgoers firing a handgun into the air.

No one was injured.

Police arrested Lewis. During their investigation, police determined that Lewis had argued with several people before he allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and pointed it at a man and woman. He then allegedly fired the gun into the air.

Police booked Lewis into the Wyandotte County jail shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. He was being held in the jail on $75,000 bond.