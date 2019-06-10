‘I shot him’: Fight between longtime friends leaves one hospitalized, another jailed

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday on accusations that he shot a 41-year-old old man, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

Charging documents say the accused shooter told police he pulled the trigger.

“I shot him,” Brandon D. Williams, 40, uttered at the crime scene, according to a probable cause statement filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

A witness said the suspect and victim were longtime friends.

Police responded to the shooting about 4:10 a.m. at a home in the 6800 block of Askew Avenue. Several people called 911 to report two men fighting, saying one of them was standing over the other and shooting him, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

The victim was shot in the stomach and legs, Becchina said. He suffered five life-threatening gunshot wounds and was unable to provide a statement to detectives, according to court documents.

Firefighters took the unresponsive man to a hospital, where he was rushed into surgery, Becchina said. He remained in critical condition.

Officers found Williams standing on the home’s porch, according to court records. He approached an officer, Becchina said.

Williams spontaneously uttered, “I shot him,” according to charging documents.

A police sergeant asked Williams where the gun was, so a child wouldn’t find it, court records show. Williams said it was on the porch, according to the probable cause statement, and officers found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun there.

Fifteen spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that prior to the shooting, the victim told her Williams pointed a gun at him earlier. She told police that incident stemmed from the man confronting Williams about pointing a gun at another friend, according to charging documents.

A second witness, a relative of Williams, said the gunshots woke her up. She opened her front door and saw the victim on the ground in the street, according to court documents.

Williams and the victim have been close friends for 20 years, the witness told police.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $150,000.