Pregnant woman shot in rolling gun battle in KCK; unborn child uninjured, police say

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot during a rolling gun battle Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Lathrop Avenue between North 31st and 33rd streets, according to Officer Tom Tomasic, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman.

Officers there found multiple shell casings and damaged cars and homes, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler. Neighbors told police two cars drove through the area and shot at each other, Zeigler wrote on Twitter.

The woman, who was reportedly five months pregnant, was taken to a hospital. She was expected to recover.

Her unborn child was not injured, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

The victim Sunday was the second pregnant woman to be shot in Kansas City, Kansas, in the space of about a week.

On June 2 another pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son were shot when gunfire erupted during a fight at a birthday party in the 600 block of South 11th Street. After the shooting, family members told The Star the mom and son were improving.