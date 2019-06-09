Girl, 7, hit by stray bullet in shooting that also injured teenage boy in Kansas City

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Two minors, including a 7-year-old girl, were shot Sunday evening at a gas station in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 6:15 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at Gillham Plaza and Linwood Boulevard, where a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his ankle, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The teenager was with his mother and two younger siblings, who went inside the store while he remained in the car near the pumps. He then got into a verbal fight with a person in the parking lot.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two, police said. The suspect fled the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigating officers then learned a second victim, a 7-year-old girl, arrived at a local hospital. She had been shot in both legs.

The child was hit by a stray bullet while in her parents’ vehicle as they drove on Gillham Plaza. The girl is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

No information about a shooter has been released.