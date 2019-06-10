Missouri woman who bought gun used in killing admits she used home to store meth

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Independence woman who bought a gun used by a teenager to fatally shoot a man at her home last year pleaded guilty Friday to a drug trafficking charge, federal prosecutors said.

Rebbecca McCrorey, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to maintaining a drug-involved premises. She admitted she used her house to use and store methamphetamine and other drugs from March 1 to July 7, 2018, the day of the killing.

The drugs were found as officers executed a search warrant at the house in the 1200 block of South Ranson Street, where 20-year-old Kelsean Harvey of Lee’s Summit was found dead in the living room.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action in the homicide. His name was withheld because of his age, police said.

Investigators found more than 63 grams of methamphetamine in McCrorey’s bedroom, according to charging documents. They also discovered packaging for two Taurus 9mm handguns and a store receipt for the guns.

Several teenagers who lived in the house told police that McCrorey bought the guns for two of her teen sons, according to court documents. Another teenager used one of the guns to shoot Harvey, authorities said.

McCrorey bought the gun less than two months before the shooting, court records show.

In 2017, McCrorey was charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless driving. She was released on bond, The Star previously reported.

McCrorey faces up to 20 years in federal prison.