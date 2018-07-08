Juvenile is facing manslaughter charge in Independence shooting Saturday, police say

A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting death of a man Saturday in Independence, according to police.
The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Ranson Street, according to a written statement released Sunday night by the Independence Police Department.
Officers arriving at the scene on Saturday found a man shot, police said. The man was identified as Kelsean Harvey of Lee's Summit.
Police said a juvenile has been charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action. The name of the juvenile is being withheld because of his age, police said.
The investigation into the shooting continues. Police asked anyone with information about it to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Anyone with information can also contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or by email at leads@indepmo.org.
