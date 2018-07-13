Independence woman charged with possessing drugs found at scene of homicide

A 38-year-old Independence woman is facing federal charges after drugs were found in the house where a man was fatally shot.
Rebbecca McCrorey is charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The drugs were found on July 7 after a man was killed at a residence in the 1200 block of South Ranson St.
According to federal court documents, investigators found 63 grams of methamphetamine in a bedroom used by McCrorey.
They also found packaging for two 9mm handguns and a store receipt for the guns, according to the documents.
Several teens who lived in the house told police that McCrorey had bought the guns for two of her teen sons, the documents allege.
Another teen allegedly used one of the guns to fatally shoot the victim, who Independence police identified as 20-year-old Kelsean Harvey of Lee’s Summit.
Police said the 14-year-old alleged shooter was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
