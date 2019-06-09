Olathe police searching for 2 suspects in Sunday robbery that injured person

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery that injured a person Sunday afternoon in Olathe.





Officers responded before 2:30 p.m. to the 13500 block of College Boulevard, where a victim said he was struck by one of the suspects who stole property from him, according to police.

The victim suffered a minor injury, police said.

The suspects, described as males ages 15 or 16, are believed to have fled the scene in a maroon vehicle. They were described as standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall with “slender builds.”

One suspect wore a white shirt, gray shorts and a bandage on one of his knees, according to police. The other wore a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.