Olathe woman ejected, killed as SUV rolls over on I-435 in Northland; driver survives

A 53-year-old Olathe woman was killed in a traffic wreck early Sunday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

The crash occurred about 2:27 a.m. when the driver of an Infiniti SUV headed northbound on I-435 near Northeast 53rd Street apparently lost control, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The SUV left the inside lane of the highway and entered the grassy median, where it overturned at least once, police said, and came to rest partially in the inside southbound lane.

The Olathe woman, who was a passenger, was ejected from the SUV as it overturned. She died at the scene.

The man driving the SUV was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

The highway was open to traffic again in both directions by 5 a.m., police said.