Woman found shot in park on Prospect Avenue dies at hospital

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a woman who was found injured Tuesday afternoon inside a park at 11th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers patrolling the area were flagged down about 2:30 p.m. by a passerby and found the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Details of what led to the shooting were not available.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

