Woman found shot in park on Prospect Avenue dies at hospital

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a woman who was found injured Tuesday afternoon inside a park at 11th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Officers patrolling the area were flagged down about 2:30 p.m. by a passerby and found the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Details of what led to the shooting were not available.
Police did not immediately release the victim’s name. No suspect information was available.
