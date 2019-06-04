Woman found shot in park on Prospect Avenue dies at hospital

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a woman who was found injured Tuesday afternoon inside a park at 11th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers patrolling the area were flagged down about 2:30 p.m. by a passerby and found the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Details of what led to the shooting were not available.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name. No suspect information was available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).