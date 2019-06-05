KC police vehicle hits SUV while responding to call; officer and driver injured

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Kansas City police officer and a 78-year-old man were injured after their vehicles collided Wednesday at the intersection of 29th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. while the officer was responding to a call in a police vehicle with lights and sirens turned on, police said.

The police officer was headed east. As the police vehicle crossed the intersection under a red traffic signal, it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 78-year-old man, police said.

Both the officer and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospitals.

The officer had minor injuries. The SUV driver’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.