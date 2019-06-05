1st day of probation for secret changing room photos, he did it again: Joco charges

The history of sexual harassment in America Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

A Joplin man was sentenced to probation last Friday for photographing women in dressing rooms at an Overland Park Forever 21 store.

The same day, he did it again, according to prosecutors.

Anthony DeLapp, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with breach of privacy by photo or video. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred Friday.

According to court documents, DeLapp secretly took photos under or through the clothing of an individual “in a state of undress.” It is unclear where the incident took place.

The accusation is very similar to the crime DeLapp was sentenced for that same day.

He was charged after two incidents in October and December of 2017 at the Forever 21 in Oak Park Mall. In both cases a woman noticed a phone, with the camera facing up, near the floor of the changing room they were using, according to court documents.

Police connected the incidents to DeLapp and found more than 100 photographs “that were clearly taken within public changing rooms,” on his phone, according to court documents.

DeLapp was sentenced to 18 months of probation and required to register as a sex offender for 15 years. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped one of his two breach of privacy charges.

He was not allowed to contact his victims or Oak Park Mall.

DeLapp is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In another Johnson County Case, an Olathe man was charged last month with breach of privacy by photo or video after allegedly photographing women in the changing room of a Lenexa Nordstrom Rack.