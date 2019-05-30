Man who secretly photographed women in Oak Park Mall changing rooms gets probation

The history of sexual harassment in America Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

A Missouri man accused of secretly photographing a woman and a teenager inside the Oak Park Mall Forever 21 changing rooms pleaded guilty Thursday to breach of privacy by photo or video.

Anthony DeLapp, 34, will not serve time in jail but is required to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years and will be on probation for 18 months. He is also not allowed to make contact with his victims, their families or Oak Park Mall.

In October and December of 2017 police were called to the Forever 21 twice after a 15-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman on separate days noticed a phone, with the camera facing up, near the floor of the changing room they were using, according to court documents.

Police were able to connect both incidents to DeLapp.

Delapp denied filming anyone else and told police any photos on his phone would be of himself trying on clothes.

When police searched DeLapp’s phone they allegedly found more than 100 photographs “that were clearly taken within public changing rooms.” It was clear in those photos that the women did not know they were being photographed, according to court documents.

As part of his plea agreement the state dismissed one of two counts of breach of privacy DeLapp was charged with.

In a separate case also in Johnson County, an Olathe man was charged earlier this month with breach of privacy by photo or video after he allegedly photographed women in a changing room at a Nordstrom Rack in Lenexa.