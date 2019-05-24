Olathe man allegedly was caught filming woman in Nordstrom changing room in Lenexa

The history of sexual harassment in America Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

An Olathe man is facing charges after a woman allegedly caught him filming her in the dressing room of a Lenexa Nordstrom Rack, according to court documents.

Jonathan Falen, 44, was arrested after an encounter at the Nordstrom at 95th and Quivera. He is charged with three counts of breach of privacy through photo or video.

According to court documents:

Prior to Falen’s arrest, a woman trying on swimsuits at the store noticed a phone being held with the camera facing up beneath the changing room divider by a person in the other room.

The woman left the changing room and told her friend what she’d seen. Her friend went into the room and saw the camera again. She informed the person holding the camera that she saw him and the women reported the incident to employees at the store.

When they confronted the man, he did not have photos on his phone and left the store after a witness said they would call the police.

Falen allegedly drove his car backwards through the parking lot in an effort to obscure his license plate number.

When police identified Falen, they found videos on his phone that showed a view up a woman’s skirt as she walked up stairs in an Overland Park apartment complex.

The woman said she had shown Falen apartments in March and was unaware that the videos were taken.

Falen has a preliminary court hearing scheduled on June 27.