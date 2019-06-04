2 charged with murder after accomplice killed in alleged attempted robbery at KC home

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Two people who allegedly tried to rob someone in their east Kansas City home are charged with murder after their accomplice was shot to death in the process, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Anthony Blackmon, 21, and Daeshafaun S. Jackson-Bey, 20, each face seven felony charges: second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 1500 block of Oakley Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. May 23.

According to court records, the robbery victim told police he met Jackson-Bey at the home after agreeing to pay her $50 for sex.

Once they walked inside the house, two men with guns came out of the bedrooms, one telling the victim to “give us everything,” court records said.

The victim told the men he had his concealed carry weapon permit. The men allegedly started shooting, and the victim pulled out a gun and returned gunfire.

One of the men, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Jackson, was hit by gunfire and died at the scene. The victim was also struck by gunfire but managed to get away and call 911, court records said. He told police he “started praying” and drove about 500 feet to a Dollar General store.

Police officers responding to the store found the victim with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, hip and wrist. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At the home, Blackmon and Jackson-Bey told police they were inside a bedroom and Jackson was outside on the front porch when the shooting occurred. They said they heard gunshots from inside the room, looked out a window and saw a black car drive away.

While searching the scene, police found spent shell casings from a gun located in the victim’s car. Police also found shell casings from a 9mm firearm but couldn’t find the gun.

During the investigation, a witness reported receiving a firearm from Blackmon after the shooting.

Then, on Monday, while searching for Blackmon and Jackson-Bey, police found the two inside a car with several people. One of the occupants was allegedly caught on police video handing a bag to Jackson-Bey. Inside the bag, police found a 9mm handgun, court records said.

Blackmon and Jackson-Bey were taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County jail with bonds set at $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

Court dates have not been set.