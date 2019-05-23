Double shooting leaves one dead, one critical in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting Thursday that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. when officers responded to Truman Road and Oakley Avenue on a shooting call.

Arriving officers found a man dead inside a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The second victim was found in the parking lot a nearby Dollar General store. That man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Becchina said.

Police said the incident appeared to have begun at the home.

Police said they were not looking for any suspects.

“We believe everyone involved has been in contact with detectives,” Becchina said.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS (8477).

It was the city’s 52nd homicide reported in 2019. There were 48 killings recorded during the same period a year ago.