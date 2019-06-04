62-year-old woman was shot several times fighting off four muggers but kept her purse

62-year-old woman shot by muggers in Grandview A 62-year-old woman was shot multiple times when four men tried to snatch her purse early Tuesday morning in Grandview. Neighbors said it happened in the parking lot of Prairie Estates Apartments, where most residents are seniors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 62-year-old woman was shot multiple times when four men tried to snatch her purse early Tuesday morning in Grandview. Neighbors said it happened in the parking lot of Prairie Estates Apartments, where most residents are seniors.

A 62 year-old woman shot several times early Tuesday morning while struggling with four muggers trying to take her purse was able to keep the bag, Grandview police said.

The woman was attacked while visiting her mother at Prairie Estates Apartments, a senior-living community on Jones Avenue, neighbors said. As she was leaving and heading to work about 4 a.m. she was approached by four men who tried to take her purse.

The woman struggled with the men over her purse and was shot several times, according to the Grandview Police Department. However, the men did not succeed in taking the purse.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. Her family was with her at the hospital, Sgt. Gabriel Gilbert of the Grandview Police Department said Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman didn’t live in Prairie Estates Apartments, said Chris Thompson, CEO of West Central Community Action Agency, who oversees the management of the apartment complex.

But she regularly visited to bring donuts and coffee to her mother in the morning.

The apartment complex where the shooting took place is predominantly a senior-living community, Thompson said.

One neighbor, Dallas Beard, 91, said the shooting occurred right outside of his apartment. He didn’t hear the gunshots, but heard yelling and the woman crying early Tuesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).