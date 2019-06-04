Crime
62-year-old woman is shot trying to fight off 4 men grabbing her purse in Grandview
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 62-year-old woman was shot several times early Tuesday in Grandview when four men tried to snatch her purse, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting at 15th Street and Jones Avenue about 4 a.m. The woman told police she was approached by four men who tried to take her purse.
The woman said she was shot several times while she struggled with the men over her purse, according to the Grandview Police Department.
The men drove away in a dark-colored car. No other details were available.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Police did not release descriptions of any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments