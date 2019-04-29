Grandview police identify woman killed in crash Saturday

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 34-year-old woman who was killed Saturday in a crash near Interstate 49 in Grandview was identified Monday by authorities.

Robin Colbert, of Kansas City, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Grandview police Sgt. Martin Studdard said speed was a contributing factor in the incident.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday as Colbert was leaving the southbound lanes of the interstate to take the exit to Main Street.

Police said the vehicle lost control, traveled across West Frontage Road and rolled over.