Discarded cigarette may have led to deadly fire in Grandview, officials say

A discarded cigarette may have led to a house fire in Grandview earlier this month where a 63-year-old woman was found dead, according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

The fire happened before 8 p.m. March 8 at a home in the 200 block of Duck Road.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the house. Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said firefighters saw some fire and were able to put it out quickly.

The victim, Debra J. White, was found close to the front door.

An investigation by the state fire marshal’s office found that the fire started in the living room near a recliner, according to an email from an department spokesman.

It said it found evidence of cigarette smoking at the home, and said it was unable to rule out a discarded cigarette as an accidental source of ignition.

Investigators also noted that there were three working smoke detectors in the house.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner will determine how the victim died. The state fire marshal’s office said Thursday investigators were still waiting on toxicology reports.