Olathe police arrest girl accused of attacking other youth with knife

Olathe police arrested a girl Monday evening after she allegedly attacked another girl with a knife.

Officers responded to the incident about 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of East Lakeview Avenue. It was initially reported as an armed disturbance call, police said.

Arriving officers found the victim with a minor injury. She refused medical treatment. The alleged attacker was taken into custody, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Police did not provide further details of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

