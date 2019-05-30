OP mom, former Blue Valley schools employee, sentenced for providing alcohol to teens

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

An Overland Park mother accused of hosting parties where she served alcohol and marijuana to teenagers pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

Tiffany Anne Shalberg, a former employee of the Blue Valley School District, was charged in January with one count of hosting a juvenile alcohol party, three counts of child misconduct, one count of promoting obscenity, three counts of endangering a child, and four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

She pleaded guilty to the count of hosting a juvenile alcohol party and two counts of endangering a child as part of a plea agreement that dismissed the other nine charges. She was sentenced last week.

In addition to jail time and probation, Shalberg, 44, is required to pay a $1,000 fine and undergo a mental health evaluation. She is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with any minors she is not related to.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to court documents, Shalberg invited multiple high school students to her house for the parties where she drank with them, sometimes becoming so intoxicated she had to be carried to her room. She told investigators she did not remember much of what happened at the parties

Investigators were told that at one point she performed a sex act on a student. When asked about it, Shalberg allegedly confirmed it happened but said she was drunk and the student initiated it.

Shalberg allegedly told police that people wanted her to fail because they were jealous of her money and her son’s athletic ability.

She was fired from the Blue Valley School District in March of last year. The district said she was fired because of performance issues.