Crime
KC police investigate two separate shootings including incident involving dad and son
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Kansas City police investigated two separate shootings Monday night, including an incident involving a father and son.
The first shooting occurred about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Blue Hills Road. Officers located the suspect, a 28-year-old man, outside a residence and took him into custody, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman.
The man directed officers to the firearm he had used.
Other officers found the 52-year-old victim at the intersection of 59th and Blue Hills Road with an apparent gunshot wound to the left arm.
Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect were father and son, and had been in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.
Shortly after 7:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue on a report of a separate shooting.
A 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the lower back was found in the yard.
He was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
The victim wouldn’t say where the shooting occurred or who was involved.
Hernandez said officers conducted a canvas, but a crime scene wasn’t located.
Comments