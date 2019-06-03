Man guilty of shooting up car carrying four women from wedding; one was killed

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A Raytown man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting up a car with four women inside, killing one and wounding the other three, in 2016.

Deandre Jackson was convicted on ten felony counts connected to the Nov. 12, 2016 fatal shooting of Maryanna Pennington and the wounding of three other women inside a stranded car near St. Mary’s Cemetery, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office announced Monday.

Jackson, 27, entered his guilty pleas in Jackson County Circuit Court to murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of assault in the first degree and five counts of armed criminal action.

The women had just left a wedding and their car broke down near 21st Street and Cleveland Avenue, according to court records. They were calling for help when Jackson shot up the car. More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

A witness told police a woman earlier identified as the defendant’s girlfriend was in an altercation with Pennington a few hours before the shooting.

Jackson, who was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m.