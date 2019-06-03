Crime
Kansas City man who allegedly ran over a Cameron police officer charged with assault
A Kansas City man has been charged with first-degree assault and other felonies after he allegedly ran over a Cameron police officer on Saturday.
Cameron officers responded to a Walmart for a possible shoplifting incident involving three men who were seen getting into a black Kia, according to court documents.
An officer found the vehicle’s temporary license plate didn’t match the VIN number and told Michael Clyde-David Moses the vehicle would be towed, but he could leave.
Moses, 33, returned a short time later and got into the Kia. The officer smacked his hand on the car’s hood to get Moses’ attention. Moses allegedly backed into the car behind him, put the car in drive and drove at the officer. The officer was knocked over and the car ran over his left leg.
The officer fired at Moses who then drove off, reaching speeds up to 95 mph on Highway 36. Officers pursued him and the chase continued into Kansas, ending when Moses ran into a ditch in Wathena.
He allegedly continued to resist arrest by not following commands to exit the car, but was removed and taken into custody by the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer that was struck was taken to a hospital and has been released.
Moses was charged with assault, armed criminal action and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
The Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.
