Three injured after pursuit ends in crash in Raytown, police say

A pursuit in Raytown ended in a crash Saturday night, leaving three people injured, according to police.

In a news release, Raytown police said its officers were going after a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. It started after 6 p.m. near 59th Street and Raytown Trafficway.

Police said that after a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed, striking two vehicles in the intersection of Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road.

Three people from the two vehicles not involved in the chase were taken to the hospital. Two had minor injuries and one had a serious injury, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, and charges were pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.