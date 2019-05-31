Crime

Shootings injured 2 before high speed chase with Missouri trooper led to fatal crash

Police car with flashing lights
Police car with flashing lights Bigstock

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a series of shootings and a rollover crash that happened early Friday, according to authorities.

The incident began around 7 a.m. when Missouri Highway Patrol received a call that a northbound motorist on Interstate 35, near Cameron, had fired shots from his car and had wounded people in separate vehicles, according to Sgt. Jake Angle, a spokesman for the highway patrol.

The responding trooper picked up the shooter speeding north on I-35 and tried to pull him over. The driver refused to stop and fired several shots at the trooper, who returned gunfire, Angle said.

The pursuit ended moments later when the shooter lost control of his car, rolled over and crashed. The driver was found pinned beneath his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine how the man died. His name is being withheld until relatives have been notified.

Investigators have not determined why the man was shooting at the other vehicles, Angle said.

The two victims who were shot were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. Angle said the trooper was not harmed during the incident.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  