Charges detail Overland Park woman’s alleged parties with teens, alcohol and pot

A Johnson County mother who faces criminal charges of throwing house parties with teenagers that were fueled with alcohol and marijuana also is accused of performing a sex act on a high school student, according to court records.

Documents filed in Johnson County District Court allege that Tiffany Anne Shalberg, who was also a Blue Valley Southwest High School employee at the time, passed a marijuana cigarette around to teenagers at parties and made grilled cheese sandwiches laced with cannabis oil.

Shalberg, 44, is charged with four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, three counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct, three counts of child endangerment and promoting obscenity.

The school district said Shalberg was fired on March 29. She had worked as a student services administrative assistant at Blue Valley Southwest since May 2017. Before that, she worked as a special education paraprofessional at Sunrise Point Elementary.

“The school received information that caused concern after Ms. Shalberg’s employment had already been terminated due to performance,” the district said in a statement. “The concern was reported to authorities.”

According to court records, Shalberg allegedly purchased and gave alcohol to minors on numerous occasions from October 2017 to last April. Many such incidents allegedly captured on video are detailed in court records.

A former neighbor told The Star that she recalled hearing loud music and seeing multiple vehicles in the driveway at Shalberg’s residence when the parties allegedly took place.

Shalberg’s defense attorney, Scott Toth, said Thursday he could not comment on the charges.





Shalberg is a Blue Valley School District parent and lived in Overland Park when the parties allegedly occurred. Police learned about the parties in April 2018.

Shalberg was accused of inviting multiple high school students, most younger than 18 years old, to her house and giving them alcohol and marijuana.

Witnesses told investigators that, several times, Shalberg was so intoxicated she had to be carried to her bed. They also shared with investigators a video that depicted teens drinking vodka and 7-Up from a tumbler. The video showed Shalberg mixing alcohol drinks, court records showed.

Other portions of the video showed Shalberg sitting next to three teens. After the teens drank from the tumbler, they smoked a large marijuana “joint,” according to the affidavit.

A female teen told investigators that she attended a Halloween party in 2017 where partygoers drank and smoked marijuana. A teen said Shalberg offered to lie to the teens’ parents and tell them “everything was fine or pretend to be someone else’s mom.”

Investigators were told that Shalberg performed a sex act on a student at her home. Investigators later spoke to the student, who confirmed Shalberg performed the sex act, prosecutors alleged.

In an police interview, Shalberg denied the allegations and said people were jealous of her money and her son’s athletic abilities and that they wanted her to fail.

Shalberg eventually confirmed that a student was at her house when the incident occurred and that she was drunk. However, she said, it was the student who initiated sexual contact with her.

According to the affidavit, Shalberg also told investigators that she did not remember much of what happened during the time when the parties were held. She had experienced “mental health issues and (was) on medication.”

She later asked investigators, “What do I need to do to avoid this?”

Shalberg remains free on $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.