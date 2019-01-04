Johnson County woman is accused of hosting parties where minors were served alcohol

A 44-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly hosting a juvenile party where alcohol was given to minors, according to Johnson County court records.
Tiffany Anne Shalberg was arrested Thursday and booked in the New Century Detention Center in Olathe. Shalberg faces four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, three counts of child’s misconduct, three counts of child endangerment and promoting obscenity.
She was released after posting $1,500 bond. Shalberg is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.
According to court records, Shalberg allegedly purchased and gave alcohol to minors on numerous occasions, that dates range from October 2017 to last April.
“We take the hosting cases very seriously,” said District Attorney Steve Howe. “Minors being provided alcohol and/or drugs by adults at these hosting parties have resulted in tragic consequences.
“Under aged individuals many times get behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated and have put their lives and the lives of other drivers at risk. This is why the Kansas Legislature created this crime, to address these situation.”
Shalberg lists herself as an event planner on her Linkedin profile. She also says that she helped organize the auction and party at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.
The annual event raises money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. It is hosted by hometown celebrities Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner.
