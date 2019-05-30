Kansas man imported Chinese devices to turn Glock pistols into ‘machine guns’: feds

Here are some basic safety tips all gun owners should follow No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe.

A Topeka man is accused of importing devices from China that allowed Glock pistols to turn into fully automatic machine guns.

Jacob Gragg, 33, was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Topeka in a four-count indictment that included counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered machine gun.

Gragg also faces federal charges of unlawful possession of an explosive and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Prosecutors say investigators seized from Gragg seven purported “Glock switches” and half a pound of Tannerite, which is an explosive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gragg allegedly bought the Glock switches from a company in the city of Shenzhen in Gaundong Province, China.

On its website, the company advertised the “Glock Auto Switch,” saying the device would convert any model of Glock pistols to “Full Auto.”

Gragg has prior felony convictions in Shawnee and Morris counties and is prohibited from possessing an explosive, according to the federal indictment.