Kansas man imported Chinese devices to turn Glock pistols into ‘machine guns’: feds

A Topeka man is accused of importing devices from China that allowed Glock pistols to turn into fully automatic machine guns.

Jacob Gragg, 33, was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Topeka in a four-count indictment that included counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered machine gun.

Gragg also faces federal charges of unlawful possession of an explosive and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Prosecutors say investigators seized from Gragg seven purported “Glock switches” and half a pound of Tannerite, which is an explosive.

Gragg allegedly bought the Glock switches from a company in the city of Shenzhen in Gaundong Province, China.

On its website, the company advertised the “Glock Auto Switch,” saying the device would convert any model of Glock pistols to “Full Auto.”

Gragg has prior felony convictions in Shawnee and Morris counties and is prohibited from possessing an explosive, according to the federal indictment.

