Woman admits role with former KC fire captain in firearms scheme; gun used in killing

A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to falsifying records and illegally transferring ownership of several firearms from herself to another person.

Iesha T. Boles, 43, waived her right to appear before a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a federal conspiracy charges of making false statements to transfer firearms.

Boles admitted lying when she transferred ownership of six firearms that were purchased between November 2013 and June 2017. Boles said that she served as a pass-through for someone who later illegally sold the firearms to others, including several convicted felons.

In court documents, federal authorities identified James Samuels, a former Kansas City Fire Department captain, as a co-conspirator in the illegal gun transfers involving Boles.

Samuels was charged in October with sale of a firearm and ammunition to a prohibited person and knowingly transferring a firearm for use in a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors said Samuels purchased mostly handguns over the past several years and that six of those weapons had been used in crimes.

One of those crimes was the July 2016 homicide of Alvino Crawford. A .380-caliber handgun bought by Samuels was used in the crime, according to prosecutors.

Federal authorities accused Boles of signing federal documents with licensed firearms dealers that said Samuels was transferring ownership of the guns to her. In reality, Boles was just a pass through and never intended to keep the weapons, according to federal authorities.

According to plea agreement, Samuels allegedly purchased four handguns between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10, 2013. Those four firearms were shipped to Conceal & Carry, a federal firearms licensee in Kansas City.





The ownership was transferred to Boles, who later reported the firearms were stolen. In one instance, she claimed a firearm was stolen within two days after it was purchased, federal prosecutors said.

In November 2013, a Jimenez 9mm pistol was purchased by Samuels, who then transferred ownership to Boles. Then on Oct. 27, 2016, Samuels purchased a Jimenez .380-caliber pistol and transferred that gun to Boles, who reported it stolen 41 days later.

Boles admitted that, on each of those six occasions, she made false claims on federal documents that allowed her to complete the firearm transfer, according to court records.

Boles faces up to five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.