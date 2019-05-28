Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting at Stadium Drive in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police detained a man after a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported at 12:23 p.m. at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Bennington Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers took a man into custody a short distance from the shooting, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

Becchina said it unclear if the man officers detained was connected to the shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details of what led to the shooting were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.