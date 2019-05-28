Crime
Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting at Stadium Drive in Kansas City
Kansas City police detained a man after a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left another man with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported at 12:23 p.m. at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Bennington Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers took a man into custody a short distance from the shooting, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.
Becchina said it unclear if the man officers detained was connected to the shooting.
Details of what led to the shooting were not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
