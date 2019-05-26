Man dies after he was found shot in front of Grandview home, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 38-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after he was found shot in front of a home in Grandview, according to police.

Officers responded to the call of a man on the ground outside a home at 5:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pinkston Street, Grandview police Sgt. Dean Van Winkle said. The caller said the man had been shot.

The man died at a local hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.

