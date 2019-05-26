Crime

3 people shot, one trampled, at esports center in Midtown Kansas City

Midtown Kansas City esports center is scene of shooting: KCPD

Three people were shot, and one trampled by a crowd, Saturday night at a Midtown Kansas City esports center, according to Kansas City police. Local Legends Gaming is at 3933 Main Street. By
Three people were shot, and one trampled by a crowd, shortly before midnight Saturday at an esports event space on Main Street in Midtown Kansas City, according to police.

Police officers were on patrol in the area about 11:48 p.m. when they heard gunshots and found people spilling out from Local Legends Gaming at 3933 Main Street.

Three injured people were at the scene. Two had been shot and one had been trampled. A third shooting victim was taken to a hospital by a third party, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

One shooting victim was listed in critical condition. Two shooting victims had injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. The trampled victim had minor injuries, police said.

