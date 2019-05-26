Crime

Man found shot and killed Saturday night in KCK

Police were investigating the latest homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, after a man was found shot to death in the 1600 block of Holt Lane.

Officers found the man’s body when they responded shortly after 10:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting, police said.

The man, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

Police did not release any suspect information.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

