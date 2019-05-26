Carjacker fired at victim during Sunday morning attack in KCK, then ran away: police

Shots fired during carjacking attempt in Kansas City, Kansas
Police were looking for a man who allegedly fired a gun at a victim during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning. The man tried to take the victim’s minivan shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 22nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in KCK.
Police on Sunday were looking for a man who fired a gun at a victim during an attempted carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas.
The man tried to take the victim’s minivan shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Silver City Apartments at 22nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue, according to police.
The man shot at the victim and was last seen running south on Ruby Avenue, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter. No one was injured.
