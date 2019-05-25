Crime
Person arrested by KC police after ramming car into Jackson County deputy cars
Kansas City police arrested a suspect Saturday morning who had rammed their car into three Jackson County Sheriff’s vehicles, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted Saturday morning.
Forte tweeted at 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning that a vehicle intentionally collided with three Sheriff’s deputy cars at 23rd Street and Interstate 435 before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported and the suspect collided with another vehicle and was arrested by Kansas City police later that morning.
Other details on the situation were not immediately available.
