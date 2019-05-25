Crime

Person arrested by KC police after ramming car into Jackson County deputy cars

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. By
Up Next
Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. By

Kansas City police arrested a suspect Saturday morning who had rammed their car into three Jackson County Sheriff’s vehicles, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted Saturday morning.

Forte tweeted at 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning that a vehicle intentionally collided with three Sheriff’s deputy cars at 23rd Street and Interstate 435 before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported and the suspect collided with another vehicle and was arrested by Kansas City police later that morning.

Other details on the situation were not immediately available.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Katie Bernard

Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  