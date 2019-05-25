Person arrested by KC police after ramming car into Jackson County deputy cars

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

Kansas City police arrested a suspect Saturday morning who had rammed their car into three Jackson County Sheriff’s vehicles, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted Saturday morning.

Forte tweeted at 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning that a vehicle intentionally collided with three Sheriff’s deputy cars at 23rd Street and Interstate 435 before fleeing the scene.

At scene of assault on deputies near 23rd & I-435. Suspect vehicle intentionally collided with three @JCSheriffOffice vehicles before fleeing the area. One vehicle was rammed twice. Suspect apprehended by @kcpolice after colliding w/another vehicle in @kcmo No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/TbwJpc5KZ3 — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 25, 2019

No injuries were reported and the suspect collided with another vehicle and was arrested by Kansas City police later that morning.

Other details on the situation were not immediately available.