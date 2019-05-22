KCK officer injured in hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon, police chief says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was injured after a truck hit the officer’s motorcycle and allegedly fled the scene, the police chief said on Twitter.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at North 17th Street and Grandview Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a photo of the wreck on Twitter, showing the officer’s motorcycle and a damaged car.

Zeigler said the officer had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck fled after the crash, the police chief said.

The investigation was ongoing.