Crime

KCK officer injured in hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon, police chief says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was injured after a truck hit the officer’s motorcycle and allegedly fled the scene, the police chief said on Twitter.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at North 17th Street and Grandview Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a photo of the wreck on Twitter, showing the officer’s motorcycle and a damaged car.

Zeigler said the officer had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck fled after the crash, the police chief said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  