KCK officer injured in hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon, police chief says
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was injured after a truck hit the officer’s motorcycle and allegedly fled the scene, the police chief said on Twitter.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at North 17th Street and Grandview Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a photo of the wreck on Twitter, showing the officer’s motorcycle and a damaged car.
Zeigler said the officer had minor injuries.
The driver of the truck fled after the crash, the police chief said.
The investigation was ongoing.
