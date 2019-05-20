Driver crashes into Lee’s Summit police headquarters Monday morning; is arrested

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A driver was in custody after crashing into the front lobby entrance of the Lee’s Summit police headquarters early Monday, the city announced.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at police headquarters, 10 N.E. Tudor Road in Lee’s Summit.

Officers were dispatched to the lobby, where they took the person into custody. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The front entrance to the police department and municipal court was temporarily closed while the city checked the safety of the structure.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the city announced the entrance to the police department and court was reopened and the offices were operating as usual.



