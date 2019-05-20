Local

Driver crashes into Lee’s Summit police headquarters Monday morning; is arrested

A driver was in custody after crashing into the front lobby entrance of the Lee’s Summit police headquarters early Monday, the city announced.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at police headquarters, 10 N.E. Tudor Road in Lee’s Summit.

Officers were dispatched to the lobby, where they took the person into custody. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The front entrance to the police department and municipal court was temporarily closed while the city checked the safety of the structure.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the city announced the entrance to the police department and court was reopened and the offices were operating as usual.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
