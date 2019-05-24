Crime
Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Kansas City
A man was sentenced on Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison for shooting the boyfriend of a woman he had a child with in 2016.
Daniel Wilson, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in December during his trial on those and other counts, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
According to prosecutors, the shooting occurred in May 2016 at a home in the 4600 block of Willow Avenue in eastern Kansas City, where Wilson was picking up the mother of his child, and the baby, for an appointment.
Wilson encountered the woman’s boyfriend, Tyrone London, sitting in the living room. The two men were feuding.
Family members were present and the woman tried to intervene, but Wilson pushed her aside and shot London.
