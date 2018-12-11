Crime

KC man pleads guilty to murder for 2016 shooting stemming from feud

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 11, 2018 08:01 PM

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during the second day of his trial Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

Daniel Wilson, 27, was facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to a 2016 shooting.

Prosecutors said Wilson killed a man with whom he had a feud: 24-year-old Tyrone London. London was shot several times inside a home in the 4600 block of Willow Avenue on May 20, 2016.

Family members present during the killing identified Wilson as the shooter, prosecutors said.

A Jackson County judge accepted Wilson’s guilty plea and scheduled him to be sentenced Feb. 1.

