KCK man shoots at Leavenworth County deputy, gets more than 10 years in prison

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 33-year-old-man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for shooting at a Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy.

On March 20, 2017, the Leavenworth County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, Brian Wesley Duff, of Kansas City, Kansas, didn’t stop and a pursuit was initiated.

During the chase, Duff fired a semi-automatic handgun at the deputy’s patrol car, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. One of the bullets struck the vehicle.

The chase continued into Kansas City, Kansas, where Duff was arrested.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In addition to the 130 month sentence for the Leavenworth County case, Duff will serve 86 months for two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for shooting at Kansas City, Kansas, police that same night, Thompson said.