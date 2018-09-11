Two KCK police cars hit by gunfire; suspect in custody

Police have arrested a person suspected of shooting two Kansas City, Kan., police cars Monday.
Two unoccupied patrol cars were damaged by gunfire about 11:30 a.m. Monday at the department’s Traffic Support Unit in the 6000 block of Leavenworth Road, according to a message Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted on Twitter.
In the tweet, Zeigler included a photo that showed one patrol car with a shattered rear window and several bullet holes.
Last week, someone shot out the front door of the building the unit is in, Zeigler wrote.
“Several witnesses to the incident & we are running down leads,” Zeigler wrote then.
About 8 p.m. that evening, Zeigler sent another tweet saying a suspect had been arrested near Interstate 670 and Wyoming Street in Kansas City.
Police were not looking for anyone else regarding the shooting of the police cars. They think the suspect might also be responsible for the damage last week.
Police have yet to determine the motive behind the criminal damage.
