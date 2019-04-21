Man who allegedly shot at Leawood police was intoxicated, threatened to hurt himself

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man who was reportedly intoxicated and threatening to hurt himself fired shots at police officers Saturday night at a home in Leawood, according to police.

Leawood police were called about 10 p.m. to the home near 135th Street and Mission Road to check on the man, according to a written statement from the Leawood Police Department.

While officers tried to talk to the man, he fired several shots at them, police said.

Several neighboring police agencies responded to help, and after five hours of negotiations the man surrendered.

He was arrested and charges are pending, police said.

No injuries were reported.