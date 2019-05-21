Shawnee school and church leader found not guilty of molesting children at his school

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

The founder of a Shawnee Christian school accused of molesting children at the school was found not guilty at trial Tuesday, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office.

Dennis Creason, 49, was charged last year with nine counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children. Three of the counts were dropped before he was found not guilty of the other six Tuesday.

Creason founded and operated Oaklawn Christian School. He was accused of “lewd foundling or touching” of children under the age of 14 starting in 2009 and extending to early 2018.

Oaklawn Christian School closed following Creason’s arrest.

A member of the associated church sued earlier this year for the $150,000 he had donated to construct a new building, which was never completed. The lawsuit is pending.