Crime

Man wants $150K donation back as Shawnee church leader is charged with molestation

By Tony Rizzo

January 15, 2019 01:15 PM

Dennis Creason
Dennis Creason Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Dennis Creason Johnson County Sheriff's Office

A man who gave $150,000 to build a new church school in Shawnee is suing to get his money back after the church founder was charged with molesting children.

Joseph Layne filed suit in Johnson County District Court against the Oaklawn Christian School and its founders, Dennis Creason and his wife Robin Creason.

Dennis Creason was arrested last August and remains jailed, facing nine counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The criminal charges stem from alleged incidents involving children at the school run by the church.

Layne was a member of the church when Dennis Creason asked him in June 2017 to provide money to help construct a new building for the school, according to the lawsuit.

Layne agreed, and donated $150,000.

Last March, Dennis Creason told church members that Oaklawn had spent $75,000 of the donation to purchase lumber for the new building.

But according to the suit, no lumber was ever delivered.

Creason was arrested and charged in August “before any substantial construction” had begun, according to the suit.

As a result of the charges against Creason, the school did not open for the fall semester and does not intend to continue operating or construct the new building, the suit alleges.

Layne seeks the return of his money along with interest and attorney’s fees.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

crime

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

  Comments  