Founder of Christian school in Shawnee charged with lewd fondling of three children

The cofounder and administrator of a Christian school in Shawnee was arrested Thursday and charged with lewd fondling of three children.
Dennis Regal Creason, 48, was charged in Johnson County District Court with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties — lewd touching of a child under the age of 14 — between January 2015 and August 2018.
Because of the ages of the alleged victims, Creason’s charges are considered off-grid felonies, crimes so serious they require harsh mandatory sentences.
According to police records, the alleged victims are roughly 6, 8 and 10 years old.
Creason, a Bonner Springs resident, is the co-founder and administrator of the Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee.
The Oaklawn Christian school, located at 20720 West 47th Street, specializes in art, music, and nature-based programs, according to its website. It serves pre-K through sixth grade students.
The site lists Dennis and Robin Creason as its founders.
“Robin began her educational career in 1988 and Dennis in 2002,” the site reads. “In 2003 God led them to build their first school, Oaklawn Christian School.”
The school recently announced plans to expand its program by adding a multi-purpose building in which children would plan and host church services.
“For the last two years we have been “pregnant” with Church for Children, and have reached the season to birth that vision. That includes construction of a multi-purpose building to celebrate in,” the site stated.
The school calendar lists the first day of school as Sept. 4, though the school hosted several field trips and campus events over the summer.
Creason’s bond has been set at $1 million.
