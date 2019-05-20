Man charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into Lee’s Summit police headquarters

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man has been charged with property damage and driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed into the front of the Lee’s Summit Police Department building Monday.

According to Jackson County prosecutors, Estakio J. Alfons, 43, drove to the parking lot of the department’s headquarters and stopped his Jeep facing the front of the building. Prosecutors allege he then accelerated, drove between two rock barriers and struck the building. After driving back into the building, he reversed the vehicle and was confronted by officers who had exited the building.

They detected an alcohol odor and the driver’s breath was sampled. The test found a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179. The legal limit is 0.08.

Alfons was charged with felony property damage and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors have requested a $10,000 bond.

The front entrance to the police department and the municipal court was temporarily closed while officials checked the safety of the structure.