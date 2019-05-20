Missouri man terrorized guests, workers at Lee’s Summit hotel during robbery: charges

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 19-year-old Missouri man is accused of assaulting workers at a Lee’s Summit hotel and pointing a handgun at guests during an attempted robbery Sunday, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

James A.R. Hughes of Deepwater, Missouri, also faces attempted robbery and armed criminal charges for the incident at the Holiday Inn Express in the 1200 block of NW Innovation Parkway.

According to court records, Hughes beat a woman with his handgun, then put a plastic bag over her head and tried to strangle her. Hughes released the woman and threw a vacuum at her, hitting her in the head.

Police were called to the hotel on a reported robbery in progress. The caller told a police dispatcher that a man dressed in a yellow shirt was in the front lobby, threatening to shoot people.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A hotel guest said Hughes followed him and his family as they left the hotel. Hughes allegedly pointed a handgun at them and said, “I’m going to shoot you,” and ordered the family to go back to the hotel, according to court records.

Once inside, Hughes began to chase an employee, allowing the family to escape. A second employee said Hughes hit her about five times on the head, shoulders and her back.

A third worker said she heard Hughes acting strangely and threatening her co-workers. That woman with another worker ran into an office and tried to barricade themselves inside but Hughes used another door to enter.

Hughes told the woman to open the safe and to, “get on your knees or I’ll rape you,” according to charging documents. He allegedly kicked the woman in the shoulder.

Another employee said she saw Hughes leave the business, then return and point a gun at her. Hughes then assaulted the woman, according to court records.

Officers arrived and arrested Hughes in the front lobby.

Jackson County prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Hughes did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday.